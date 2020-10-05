Shweta Tiwari is beautiful, inside out. She has made a mark for herself in the Television world. The beauty had long been known as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also went onto to be a part of Bigg Boss. The actress is now seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola. But it is her personal life and bond with daughter Palak that has caught our attention today.

Advertisement

Daughter Palak Tiwari has turned into an attention-grabbing diva herself. Time and again, she treats fans with her fashionista avatars and leaves them drooling. She too is making her Bollywood debut alongside Vivek Oberoi in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Advertisement

This time, Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak are both twinning together and it’s a sight to behold. Yesterday, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress celebrated her 40th birthday. She took to Instagram and share pictures of her celebration.

Shweta Tiwari was dressed in a red ruffled top with a deep neck. She paired her attire with white denim. Complementing her attire were a pair of earrings, a silver watch and grey checkered face mask. The beauty left her straight hair open and kept smiling adorably as she posed for the cameras.

Daughter Palak Tiwari was a treat to watch herself. She wore a single shoulder red top with cut out around the waist. White flared pants and white heels completed her look. A minimal accessory with just a golden watch completed her look.

The mother-daughter duo stunned in their matching avatar. They clicked pictures in the open just in front of a red car.

Check out Shweta Tiwari and Palak’s pictures below:

Meanwhile, Shweta recently was in the news of COVID-19. The actress had been missing from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan sets and the production team did not give any update on the same either.

Eyebrows were raised and fans speculated if Tiwari had contracted the novel coronavirus. After remaining tight-lipped for days, Shweta finally confessed to indeed being infected with COVID-19.

She had been isolating at home as a part of the recovery. But it seems, all is well now.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar To Finally Tie The Knot Next Month? No, Not With Aditya Narayan!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube