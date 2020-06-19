Shweta Tiwari BLASTS Ex-Husband Abhinav Kohli For Allegedly Harassing Daughter Palak Tiwari

TV star Shweta Tiwari’s former husband, actor Abhinav Kohli, who was accused of domestic violence last year, has called himself a “victim of the victim card”.

An unverified social media account has been running what appears to be a series of revelations by Abhinav.

It all started almost a week ago when Abhinav Kohli shared a video of Shweta along with her “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” co-actor Fahmaan Khan.

Abhinav then shared a photograph of the actress and claimed that Shweta never filed a domestic complaint against him.

He wrote: “I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her.

“On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet.”

He then shared a screenshot of his conversation with Shweta, whose number he had saved under the name of “Mrs. Cuddles Kohli”. The WhatsApp chat is reportedly dated April 12, 2020.

Sharing the screenshot, Abhinav wrote: “This is our conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card.”

Abhinav had posted a few pictures of Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary on his Instagram account. This did not go down well with Shweta, who took to the comment section and wrote: “STOP POSTING ABOUT MY DAUGHTER!!!! THIS IS HARASSMENT. YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID.”

He took a photograph of her comment and captioned: “@shweta.tiwari AND WHY HAVEN’T YOU FILED FOR DIVORCE TILL DATE.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari have a son named Reyaansh. He recently shared a video of his son playing with a toy gun. “A part of my whole world. I will get arrested as many times to give you complete growth and happiness my pyaaru.”

Shweta Tiwari was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary. The actress divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence, and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.

