Jiah Khan’s suicide had sent shockwaves to the entire country. Yesterday, her mother revived all the memories and accused Salman Khan. She claimed that the superstar protected Sooraj Pancholi and even influenced the probe. Now, Rabia has opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate step. She has blamed Rhea Chakraborty for it all. Below is everything you need to know.

It was just yesterday when the Jiah Khan case came to light all over again. The late actress was pregnant at the time of her death and Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment of her suicide. Amid reports of foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan has partially blamed Rhea.

Talking about it all in a conversation with Times Of India, Rabia slammed Rhea Chakraborty saying she was so hungry for work that she stooped down so low. “She looks very manipulative who knows she was planted and groomed to repeatedly encourage Sushant saying there is something wrong with him to take medication or counselling him to believe that he is mentally ill aiding him by constantly repeating that he suffered from chronic illnesses, including depression, anxiety, and pain,” she said.

She went onto question Rhea Chakraborty’s support for Sushant Singh Rajput. Rabia said, “What did she do for him if he was suffering she did not pick his call at the right time knowing what’s happening or was told not to take his calls? If this was a case where is the proof of her working hard as a loving friend help him to end his suffering? Instead, it seems she had been motivated by greed for work she would do anything stoop this low that she has no problem with old men her grandfather’s age”

Meanwhile, Jiah Khan’s mother has yesterday sent condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. She further accused Salman Khan of bribing police officer to keep Sooraj Pancholi protected.

