Sushant Singh Rajput Related Searches Increased By Over 1400 Percent

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has resulted in a deluge of online searches related to him.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14, there has been a 1,416 per cent rise in online searches related to the actor. On the day of his death, there were 40,000 tweets on #SushantSinghRajput, 2,400 tweets on #GoneTooSoon, and 24,000 tweets on #ripSushant.

The statistics were revealed by SEMrush study, which shows that on June 15 and June 16, the number of tweets on #SushantSinghRajput, #GoneTooSoon, and #ripsushant remained high. On June 15, there were 32,000 tweets on #SushantSinghRajput, 600 on #gonetoosoon, and 9,000 on #ripsushant.

On June 16, there were 24,000 tweets on for Sushant Singh Rajput including #SushantSinghRajput, 200 on #gonetoosoon, and 3,000 on #ripsushant.

Sushant’s devoted fans, as well as his colleagues, took to social media to express their sentiments and vent their anger at a system they believe failed him.

Sushant, who was found hanging at his residence on June 14, was known for films like “Kedarnath”, “Chhichhore” and “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”.

He is survived by his father and four elder sisters.

