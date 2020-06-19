Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14. His demise has still left us in disbelief. The actor was reportedly battling with depression and died by suicide. However, many allege that loss of projects and professional rivalry has been a major contribution. The police have been investigating the same. Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned and her statement was recorded.

As per recent reports, Rhea has reportedly confessed to dating Sushant. Just not that, she has also revealed that they planned to get married this year. The couple was also planning to buy a property together soon. The Jalebi actress, however, revealed that she didn’t gel up with his family and even had issues while she attended the funeral.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed of it all as, “Rhea was asked to show all the text messages exchanged between the two. Her entire phone was scanned, including all their pictures and videos together. Rhea spoke about living in with Sushant and also revealed that they were planning to buy a property as well, as revealed by their broker previously. She admitted that they did plan to get married by the end of 2020.”

Rhea Chakraborty also confirmed she and Sushant Singh Rajput even called it quits days before he took the drastic step. The source reveals, “Police raised suspicion about that and also asked her if they had decided to breakup. It seems she informed the police how they had a fight and she left. She showed the text messages exchanged after that between her and Sushant and also told them that they did speak over calls.”

The source further adds that Rhea informed Sushant’s family and asked them to come to stay with him when she was leaving. “She told the police that once she decided to leave knowing Sushant’s condition, she also informed his sister and asked her to come and stay with him. But once Sushant decided to end his life on Sunday, the family expressed their reservation about her presence at the funeral,” says the source close to the development.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty had plans to re-unite for not just Rumi Jaffery’s next but multiple other films. The 27-year-old actress was reportedly interrogated for 9 long hours. Her father who accompanied her, wasn’t allowed to enter the room.

