Sushant Singh Rajput Was Supposed To Work With Aanand L Rai, Rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films 4 Times? Read On

The conversations around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death don’t seem to die anytime soon. Since June 14, various speculations and theories on the reasons for his suicide are being shared online by people. One of the reasons that his fans think has made him take such a drastic step is being removed from several films. But along with that, there is news that the actor was in talks with Aanand L Rai for an exciting project.

Yes, you read it right! Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to work with the Raanjhanaa director. As reported by Pinkvilla, they were soon going to start with the film once the lockdown was over. A source told, “Sushant had enough work to keep him busy till next year-end. He had signed two films and was in advanced talks for another three projects. People who are claiming he was out of work is completely wrong.”

The source further added, “Sushant was discussing a project with Aanand L Rai under his banner. The Ranjhanaa director loved Sushant’s work in all his films and they had been wanting to collaborate for some time. When Aanand came across a script which perfectly suited Sushant, he had met him and narrated it to him. The actor loved the idea and had even verbally agreed to do it.”

As per the report, Aanand L Rai is completely distraught with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The director was looking forward to collaborating with the talented actor. The portal also mentioned that SSR was offered a project 4 films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But due to date issues, things didn’t materialize between them.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly boycotted by Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and other biggies.

