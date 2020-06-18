Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14. His suicide was a wakeup call for the entire nation. Many allege that Karan Johar, Salman Khan and some other filmmakers boycotted him in the Industry. A legal case in Bihar has also been filed. Now, it seems like police officials have found something on the late actor’s phone.

Yes, you heard that right. Rumours are rife that the police have found some communication on Sushant’s phone. Owing to the same, they are even summoning some of his friends/ family members. Not just that, people who have been in contact with him over the last 10 days will be questioned. In fact, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra has already recorded his statement.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX), Abhishek Trimukhe said that Mukesh Chhabra was questioned on his equation with Sushant. In fact, their report reveals that the casting director answered that he didn’t know Sushant personally. He maintained that their relationship was mostly professional.

The police official revealed to the development, “Mukesh Chhabra’s last conversation was with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday. The actor had called Chhabra to wish him on his birthday that was on May 27.”

But that’s not it. Mukesh Chhabra did not throw light on any of the professional rivalry angle. He even did not reveal anything on the rumoured 7 lost projects post-Chhichhore.

Meanwhile, it was also being said that Rhea Chakraborty and Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty will be summoned post Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. They both were the people Sushant called last before his tragic demise. However, there has been no development on the same so far.

