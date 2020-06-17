Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a note to wish her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday, saying that she is missing their “ritual of spending the day together”.

“My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything… Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads,” Priyanka posted on social media along with a video montage of their pictures together.

The clip captures the mother-daughter moments together, including Madhu feeding her daughter a piece of cake, their outing at Eiffel Tower, photographs of Madhu from previous celebrations, and Priyanka’s mother by the beach with flowers in hand.

Earlier this month, Priyanka shared a note in memory of her father, on his seventh death anniversary.

The actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts and shared a monochrome photograph of her father, Ashok Chopra, from his youth. “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity… Miss you dad, every single day,” she wrote.

