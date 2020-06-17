Actor Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17 in Lucknow.

Ali tweeted a photo of his mother on Wednesday and wrote: “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don’t know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali.”

A statement issued by the actor’s spokesperson said that the demise happened after a “quick succession of health complications”, adding: “Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace”.

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

“Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, who is locked down at his Bandra home since March, has been working on an original script.

Fiction writing is an entirely new ball game for Ali, who has so far focussed only on penning spoken verses.

