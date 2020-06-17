Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Before Chhichhore, Tahir Raj Bhasin Worked With Sushant Singh Rajput In Kai Po Che

Just a few films old but Tahir Raj Bhasin has already shown his potential on the big screen. He was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput led Chhichhore, in which his character of Derek steals the hearts of many.

Apart from Chhichhore, Tahir Raj Bhasin is well known for his act of antagonist in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani. Without going overboard, he nailed the dreaded Karan in the film. Coming to Chhichhore, many of us might have thought that the film was the first collaboration of the actor with late Sushant Singh Rajput. But did you know, he was even part of Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che? Read on to know more.

Yes, you read that right! Tahir Raj Bhasin was part of Kai Po Che. Everyone who has watched the film might recall the character of a small kid, Ali Hashmi. He is guided by Sushant, who nurtures his cricketing skills. Towards the end of the film, the adult version of Ali is shown and it’s played by none other than Tahir.

Before, Kai Po Che, Tahir Raj Bhasin even had a special appearance in Vivek Oberoi starrer Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. Tahir officially debuted with 2014’s sleeper hit, Mardaani.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be next seen in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83. Based on India’s cricket world cup win of 1983, the actor will be seen playing the character of legendary cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. It was slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020 but as of now, there’s uncertainty over its release date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

