Chhichhore Review (Box Office): A Delightful Film To Go & Watch With Old Best Friends

Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Saharsh Kumar Shukla

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Chhichhore Review (Box Office): Expectations

Nitesh Tiwari’s last film Dangal released in 2016 and still happens to be the highest grosser of Bollywood. In fact, his previous films Chillar Party & Bhootnath Returns were well accepted among the audiences as well as critics.

Now as he returns with Chhichhore – a film based on college life and friendship starring big names like Shraddha & Sushant, the expectations are bound to be high. However, the trailer and music of the film didn’t get a huge response from the audience so a big opening is unlikely. A decent start and good word of mouth which can help the film do Hit business is what the trade is expecting at this moment.

Chhichhore Review (Box Office): Impact

Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta & Nikhil Malhotra have written a story which is simple, relatable, beautiful and inspiring. We all have lived the best moments of our life in college where we made some best friends of our life. Chhichhore takes you down the memory lane and lets you relive that unforgettable but lost time for a while.

There’s a beautiful and important message that this film intends to deliver and it has been delivered in an equally beautiful way. The screenplay is entertaining with a lot of funny moments and some emotional ones too which will touch your heart. And if you have a tender one, you may find your eyes getting wet. Without giving spoilers, I’ll just say that you’ll have a lot of questions while watching the film and all of them will be answered before you complete the film. You’ll leave the cinema hall with a big smile on your face. In a time, where many films end on a cliffhanger, this one is different. Dialogues of the film have been written really well and some of them will make you laugh out loud.

Nitesh Tiwari has given great direction to the film and he has yet again proved that he is a master filmmaker. Chhichhore talks about a lot of things – it talks about friendship, it talks about modern parenting, life priorities and so much more. Handling all of this without losing track, maintaining the grip even when the story seems predictable is a hard task to do. Nitesh hasn’t just managed to do this but has got some of the best performances from actors like Varun Sharma & Naveen Polishetty. Rest of the performances are also fine. The only thing which is a bit irritating is the makeup of actors when they play middle-aged persons. I mean the makers could’ve got better from the makeup artists.

Music though not chartbuster takes the film on a new level. You will carry some songs like Woh Din, Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai & Khairiyat back along with you at home as they have been placed really well.

Chhichhore Review (Box Office): Prospects

Chhichhore may not take a big start at the Box Office but it will enjoy very good to excellent trending. Word Of Mouth for the film will spread very fast and the pickup in occupancies will be visible from the first day evening or night shows itself. Youngsters and middle-aged persons have a lot to watch and relate to in this film and they will go berserk once the WOM comes into play. There’s Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl releasing next week which will be a competition for Chhichhore but it will easily do a business in the range of 75-80 crores range. If opening day comes in the range of 7-8 crores then the film may find its way and go on and be yet another 100 crore grosser of 2019.

