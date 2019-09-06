Chhichhore Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Mediocre Start, Looking For A Pick Up

Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty among others in lead roles finally released today. The Nitesh Tiwari directed film was never expected to take a big start at the Box Office but the way it has opened today is below par.

The film seems to have got a decent screen count of around 2000 but it didn’t get enough footfalls. According to the reports coming in so far, the film has started with around 10% occupancies in the morning on an average.

Chhichhore is clearly getting competition from Saaho at this moment but with positive word of mouth, the film will surely pick up and make some turn around for the weekend.

Earlier talking about the Box Office pressure, Nitesh Tiwari who previously directed Dangal said, “As far as the box-office is concerned, we didn’t know Dangal would become such a huge success. We made Dangal purely for the love of the story. We felt that the story needed to be told. We never kept the box-office result in mind, so there was never pressure when we made Dangal.”

He further added, “However, after the success of Dangal, the only pressure I would take would not be the box-office pressure. That would be unreal to have… to take that pressure. You can’t say ‘My film is going to perform so much at the box-office’. The only pressure and it is only human for me to feel that way is, I want to live up to the expectations of people. Whatever expectations they may have of me after ‘Dangal‘. I hope I will be successful in exceeding their expectations.”

