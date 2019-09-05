Chhichhore Box Office Prediction: Sets Itself For Word Of Mouth Growth

Chhichhore is the new release for today and has the kind of stage and set up for it where word of mouth would come into play as far as commercial response is concerned. Critically, the film is already seeing very good traction with industry as well as critic screenings resulting in good reviews. Of course ultimately it all boils down to audience feedback and that’s what what would start coming into play from Saturday onwards.

As for the Friday numbers, an opening in 5-6 crores range is on the cards. The film has Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in principle roles and that gives it good credibility. Moreover, Nitesh Tiwari is the director and he is coming after Dangal which is Bollywood’s biggest grosser ever. This isn’t all as the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who has gone on record to state that Chhichhore is really close to his heart. Also, as one of the top producers around, he recently delivered another class success recently in Super 30 which managed to come close to the 150 crores mark on the basis of word of mouth.

This is exactly what the team of Chhichhore would be hoping as well, which is to grow on the basis of word of mouth. A well made film, it should gain traction from the audience once Friday evening commence and from there find good momentum during rest of the weekend.

