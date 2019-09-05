Chhichhore Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: All Set For A Decent Start!

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari returns with comedy-drama Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty & Prateik Babbar in lead. The film is all set to release tomorrow and here we discuss the pre-release buzz of the film and how much it can earn on its opening day.

Reach

When the trailer of the film released earlier last month, it garnered a decent to good response from the public. The film is based on college life friendship and this particular genre is loved by youngsters and also middle-aged people who kind of get a feeling of nostalgia. So after getting a decent response to the trailer, the makers of the film couldn’t excite the audience enough to make the film hot in the market.

Having an interesting star cast and genre like this, Chhichhore would’ve been looking for a very good start at this moment but the things couldn’t turn out to be as expected. Music plays a big role in creating reach and excitement for films like these but it lagged in that aspect too.

Still, the film has managed to create a decent reach for itself and I’ll rate it as 6/10.

Buzz

The buzz of the film would’ve helped big time with more exciting promos, music and promotional strategy but all of it couldn’t generate the curiousness that people in trade hoped for.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 4.5/10.

Overall, Chhichhore will release tomorrow in 1000-1500 screens with decent hype and will look for big jumps in the weekend and steady weekdays if public word of mouth comes in favour. With Nitesh Tiwari helming the film, we can rest assured that film can well turn out to be a Hit.

I expect the film to take an opening of 7-8 crores.

