The Sai Tamhankar starrer Marathi family drama, Gulkand is witnessing a stellar run at the box office. It has emerged as one of the most successful offerings from the Marathi film industry. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 39th day.

Gulkand Box Office Collection Day 39

On its 39th day, the Sai Tamhankar starrer earned 9 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 28% since the movie amassed 7 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 7.07 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie comes to 8.34 crores. Gulkand is now inching towards 10 crores. However, it is most likely to end its theatrical run before achieving the same.

An Impressive Budget Recovery

Gulkand is mounted at a budget of 4 crores. Given its current India net collection of 7.07 crores, is ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 3.07 crores. This results in the ROI% standing at 76%.

To Miss Out On The Hit Verdict?

However, despite its good budget recovery, Gulkand might miss out on the hit verdict. The film needs to earn at least 8 crores when it comes to its India net collection. Hence, it needs 93 lakhs more for the same. It all depends on whether the movie manages to show a stable growth in the coming days. If not, the Sai Tamhankar starrer might wrap up with a plus verdict.

About The Film

Talking about Gulkand, the film has been directed by Sachin Goswami. Apart from Sai Tamhankar, the movie also stars Samir Choughule, Prasad Oak and Esha Dey in the lead roles. The film was released on May 1, 2025 on the occasion of Maharashtrian Day.

