Sai Tamhankar and Sameer Choughule’s Gulkand is currently running in its fourth week and yet again, it is displaying an upward trend during the weekend. The film is already a clean success at the Indian box office and is expected to stay in theatres for some more days. Amid this, it needs less than 3 crores to be the first Marathi hit of 2025. Will it be able to achieve this feat? Let’s discuss it below!

Directed by Sachin Goswami, the Marathi comedy drama was released on May 1, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mostly favorable reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it has been enjoying positive word-of-mouth. This resulted it to become the first successful film for the Marathi film industry in 2025.

How much did Gulkand earn at the Indian box office?

Gulkand started its fourth weekend by earning 10 lakh on Friday. Yesterday, on Saturday, it witnessed a healthy jump and earned 21 lakh. If calculated, this is a jump of a whopping 110%. Overall, the 24-day collection stands at 5.78 crore net at the Indian box office.

It’s a decent success story!

Reportedly, Gulkand was made on a budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 5.78 crores, which equals an ROI (return on investment) of 1.78 crores. Calculated further, the film is enjoying 44.50% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Gulkand to miss the hit verdict at the Indian box office?

To become a clean hit, the Sai Tamhankar and Sameer Choughule starrer needs to earn 8 crore net. So, it needs to earn 2.22 crores more to be a clean hit.

Considering a decent hold, Gulkand is expected to rake in some moolah but it might fail to earn 2.22 crores more. At most, it is likely to earn around 1.50 crores more. So, the hit verdict looks out of reach.

Gulkand’s box office run:

Budget – 4 crores

Collection – 5.78 crores

ROI – 1.78 crores

ROI% – 44.50%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 24: M Sasikumar & Simran Starrer Enjoys A Smashing 252% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News