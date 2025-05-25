M Sasikumar and Simran’s Tourist Family recently completed its third week and now, in its fourth week, the film is displaying a solid hold. On the fourth Friday, it maintained a stronghold and on Saturday, there was an upward trend. This is really impressive considering that several other Tamil films are running in theatres. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report of day 24!

2025 hasn’t been that good for Kollywood so far and very few films emerged as clean successes. While some big releases like Vidaamuyarchi, Veera Dheera Sooran, Good Bad Ugly, and Retro failed to meet expectations, there are comparatively much smaller films that left everyone impressed with their domestic performance. Among those films is the M Sasikumar and Simran starrer.

Crosses 56 crores in 24 days

In quick succession, Tourist Family became a clean success and with highly positive word-of-mouth, it became a super-hit within three weeks. Now, as per the latest collection update, the film has displayed a healthy jump over the fourth Friday’s 71 lakh by earning 1.15 crores on Saturday. Overall, it has earned 56.36 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days, as per Sacnilk.

Since Tourist Family is still going strong, it will easily cross the 60 crore mark, thus marking a big victory for the film. It is expected to close its run below 65 crores.

Tourist Family makes a smashing 239% returns at the Indian box office!

Reportedly, Tourist Family was made on a controlled budget of 16 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 56.20 crores, which equals an ROI (return on investment) of 40.36 crores. Calculated further, it equals 252.25% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office.

The Kollywood family entertainer will make 300% returns at 64 crores. Let’s see if it gets there!

Tourist Family’s run at the Indian box office:

Budget – 16 crores

Collection- 56.20 crores

ROI – 38.20 crores

ROI% – 238.75%

