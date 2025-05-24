Mohanlal led Thudarum turned out to be another big success for Malayalam cinema! The crime thriller is now chasing Manjummel Boys and L2: Empuraan at the worldwide box office. But Tovino Thomas‘ Narivetta has arrived in cinemas and is stealing its thunder. Scroll below for day 29 updates!

Thudarum Box Office Collection in India

It was a regular working Friday, so a drop in box office collection was inevitable. But things got intense as the action drama Narivetta released on May 23, 2025. It stole away a chunk of the screens. On day 29, Thudarum earned 70 lakhs, as per Sacnilk.

Mohanlal starrer witnessed a 20% drop in box office collections, compared to 88 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The 29-day total at the Indian box office stands at 118.05 crore net, which is about 139.29 crore in gross earnings.

Thudarum is the second-highest grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It was chasing the #1 Manjummel Boys (142 crores), but still needs 23.95 crores more in the kitty, which is impossible now.

Take a look at the revised Indian box office breakdown (net collections) below:

Week 1: 59.75 crores

Week 2: 41 crores

Week 3: 24.05 crores

Week 4: 9.77 crores

Day 29: 70 lakhs

Total: 118.05 crores

How much has Thudarum earned worldwide?

In 29 days, Mohanlal’s crime thriller has accumulated 232.29 crores. It is inches away from surpassing Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores) but is majorly dependent on the domestic collections. With the arrival of Narivetta, which is giving strong competition, the boost during the ongoing weekend is the last hope. Post that, Thudarum will shortly wrap up its box office run.

Thudarum worldwide box office breakdown:

India net: 118.05 crores

India gross: 139.29 crores

Overseas gross: 93 crores

Worldwide gross: 232.29 crores

