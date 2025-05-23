The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam political drama, Narivetta was released in the theatres today (May 23). Inevitably, fans flocked to the theatres to catch the early shows of the film. Here is taking a look at what netizens have been saying about the movie.

Narivetta Reviews On X

One of the fans stated, “A gripping masterpiece led by Tovino Thomas. A compelling cinematic experience that showcases Tovino at his absolute best. Intense content that keeps you hooked from the first scene to the last. Winner.”

Another netizen said, “Decent first half with interesting moments. The film takes time to set up the phase and characters. While the romantic portions could have been trimmed, the 30-minute mark post-interval is where it truly picks up. The interval block is engaging and the second half promises more excitement.”

Another fan added, “A slow-paced dramatical first half followed by an absolute worthy second half. Anuraj Manohar once again did his best with his brilliant filmmaking and the music department deserves some appreciation. Tovino Thomas’ performance was intense.”

#Narivetta : A Gripping Masterpiece Led by #TovinoThomas A compelling cinematic experience that showcases @ttovino at his absolute best. Intense content that keeps you hooked from the 1st scene to last. WINNER 🏆 pic.twitter.com/obrf82msqK — Aman (@Aman_77_) May 23, 2025

#Narivetta :

A slowpaced dramatical first half followed by a absolute worthy second half!🔥

Anuraj manohar once again did his best with his brilliant making and the music department deserves an appreciation!#TovinoThomas performance was intense and one of his best perfo. pic.twitter.com/b21EUjbNs7 — 𝘴𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘰𝘫 (@SayoojCA) May 23, 2025

#Narivetta Appreciate the Team, Not a disappointing one

– 1st half is Not bad with slow Narration

– Superb 2nd half with Thrilling & Emotional Content

– #TovinoThomas Scores Another Thrilling Hit

– Investigation part Highlight of the film

– Must Watch Thriller. pic.twitter.com/P9ZmPLHL3J — MJ Cartel (@Mjcartels) May 23, 2025

What a film! #Narivetta blew my mind. It’s not your usual thriller. It’s gripping, emotional, and politically relevant. #TovinoThomas is in his top form. His eyes speak volumes. The music just adds to the mood. A bold attempt, and it succeeds. 🔥👌🏻 My Ratings: 4/5 https://t.co/AvetlSvGWh pic.twitter.com/SfQK0HRDB7 — Badusha (@Badusha_bachu) May 23, 2025

A netizen added, “The first half is not bad with a slow narration. A superb second half with some thrilling and emotional content. The investigation part is the highlight of the film. A must-watch thriller.”

Giving a 4 on 5 rating to Narivetta, another user said, “What a film! Narivetta blew my mind, its not your usual thriller. Its gripping, emotional and politically relevant. Tovino Thomas is in his top form. His eyes speaks volumes. The music just adds to the mood. A bold attempt and it succeeds. My Ratings: ⅘.”

About The Film

Talking about Narivetta, it has been directed by Anuraj Manohar. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the movie also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran and Arya Salim in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

