Another Malayalam film is all set to take the success route at the box office. Padakkalam, in 9 days stands at a total collection of 6.12 crore. The supernatural fantasy comedy is gaining love from the audiences after a strong word of mouth and might grow over the second weekend at the box office.

194% Higher Than Sooraj Venjaramoodu’s Last Release!

Helmed by Manu Swaraj, the supernatural fantasy comedy stars Sooraj Venjaramoodu. The actor’s last theatrical release as a lead was Extra Decent that earned only 2.08 crore in its lifetime in India. His new arrival has already earned 194% higher in 9 days!

Padakkalam Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Friday, Padakkalam earned 75 lakh at the box office. This was a jump of almost 9% from the previous day, which brought 69 lakh to the box office. It would be interesting to see how the film fares over the weekend since it earned 1.09 crore on the first Sunday!

Check out the day-wise numbers of the supernatural fantasy comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 24 lakh

Day 2: 44 lakh

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 1.09 crore

Day 5: 72 lakh

Day 6: 71 lakh

Day 7: 68 lakh

Day 8: 69 lakh

Day 9: 75 lakh

Total: 6.12 crore

Padakkalam VS Malayalam Box Office

Padakkalam has surpassed the lifetime total of many Malayalam films of the year, which include Painkili, Daveed, Marco, and more. The budget of the film is not known, but considering the scale of the film, it might end up as a success at the box office!

About Padakkalam

Rated 7.5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Four nerdy comic book enthusiasts find themselves in an unexpected adventure when their school’s charming new professor turns their academic world upside down with supernatural events.“

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

