Subham Box Office Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Film Recovers 59% Budget

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production debut, Subham, is slowly and steadily gaining love from audiences. In seven days, the film stands at a total collection of 3.93 crore in India. This might not be a phenomenal number, but it is still hinting at a probable success by the end of the theatrical run!

Performing Much Better Than Odela 2

Samantha’s production debut is performing much better than Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent release Odela 2. The Telugu supernatural thriller earned only 5.73 crore net in India in its lifetime and was a disaster at the box office!

Subham Box Office Collection Day 7

On the seventh day, Thursday, May 15, Subham earned 38 lakh at the box office, which was a minimal drop by almost 10 lakh from the previous day, which brought 47 lakh at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the horror-comedy picks up pace over the upcoming weekend.

How Much Does Samantha’s Film Need To Earn?

Samantha‘s production debut is mounted on a budget of 6 crore and it has recovered 59% of its entire budget. It still needs to earn 2.07 crore to successfully recover its entire budget and enter the profit making zone. However, the film is too far to be declared as a hit at the box office, since it needs a total collection of 12 crore, to claim the hit verdict.

Subham Box Office Summary (After 7 days)

Check out the day-wise numbers of the horror comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 56 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 88 lakh

Day 4: 42 lakh

Day 5: 47 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Day 7: 38 lakh

Total India net: 3.93 crore

India gross: 4.63 crore

