Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a popular actress who has scored many hits in Tamil and Telugu films. Other than film, her personal life is often in the headlines. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has not shared much about what happened. However, in most of the interviews, she speaks about her challenges. In one of her recent interviews, Samantha also answered a question about her exes moving on.

In an interview with GQ, Samantha was asked if she feels jealous about her exes. She gave an honest answer. She said that she has seen many ups and downs, and her experiences taught her not to feel envy. She said envy is unhealthy and refuses to let it be part of her life.

Samantha said, “I faced so much to dwell on that. One quality that I had dissociated myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core, and envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but surely, there is no space for anything as unhealthy as envy.”

She also spoke about other challenges. She said she felt pressure to be perfect. Samantha also talked about loneliness in acting. She said actors travel a lot and stay in different places, which makes them feel alone. She added, “Half the time, you are living out of a suitcase, going from one hotel to another hotel. It gets really lonely, and this job has a way of feeding into your worst insecurities.”

Samantha was last seen on the work front in Vijay Devarakonda’s Khushi and Varun Dhawan’s Citadel: Honey Boney. Her upcoming projects include Maa Inti Bangaram and a web series, Rakt Brahmand, directed by Raj and DK.

