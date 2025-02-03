Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumored to be dating Raj Nidimoru, the director of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Recently, Samantha shared pictures from a pickleball tournament featuring Raj. In one of the pictures, Samantha is holding Raj’s hand, adding to the speculation that they might be dating.

On February 1, Samantha posted several photos from a World Pickleball League match. She owns the Chennai Super Champs pickleball team. One photo shows her walking alongside Raj. In another Raj is looking at Samantha while she cheers for her team. There is a group photo where Samantha is holding Raj’s hand. Fans noticed this and wondered if she had confirmed they were a couple.

The pictures were shared on the Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip. The caption reads, “I guess Sam is kinda making it official. Good for her, as long as everyone is happy!” Despite the ongoing rumors, neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or addressed them.

Raj Nidimoru is part of the filmmaking duo Raj and DK. They are known for directing popular shows like The Family Man, Farzi, and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha is also working with them again on their upcoming project, Rakht Brahmand.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. However, they separated in 2021.

On the work front, she was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. She is soon to be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, touted as an action-thriller film. It is her first project as a producer and is being produced by her own production company, Tralala Moving Pictures.

