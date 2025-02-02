These awaited movies have talented actors. Their performances will make the at-home experience more entertaining. Here are the movies that will be available on digital platforms soon.

The year started slowly for Kannada cinema on OTT platforms. Many films had digital streaming partners. However, none of them arrived on OTT in January 2025. The last big Kannada movie to release on OTT was Bhairathi Ranagal. This Shivarajkumar film came to Amazon Prime Video during Christmas last year.

Some delays happened due to Pushpa 2: The Rule. This major film released on Netflix on January 30 in five languages. Max and UI were affected by this. HD prints of both Kannada films are already available online. This is a cause for concern.

Aaram Aravinda Swamy

Aniish’s Aaram Aravinda Swamy is a romantic comedy. The film reportedly secured an OTT partner earlier. It was said to be available on a pay-per-view model. The movie released in theaters more than a month ago. However, it has not yet arrived on OTT.

Streaming platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: TBA

Maryade Prashne

RJ Pradeepa has a long association with Zee Network. Many believed his debut feature film would release on the platform. There has been no official confirmation yet. However, reports suggest the film will be on Zee5 soon. The movie stars Rakesh Adiga, Prabhu Mundkur, Suneel Raoh, and Poorna Mysuru.

Streaming platform: Zee5 Kannada

Zee5 Kannada Streaming date: TBA

UI

There was confusion about the streaming rights of UI. Many believed Sun Network acquired them. The filmmakers denied this. Reports later suggested that Zee Network had the rights. Zee Network announced the movie’s TV premiere. However, there is no official word on its OTT release. Some believe the digital rights were not sold or belong to another platform.

Streaming platform: Zee5 Kannada

Zee5 Kannada Streaming date: TBA

Max

Max, starring Kiccha Sudeep, had its theatrical release on Christmas 2024. Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu made the announcement. Sources claim he will receive revenue from digital and satellite rights. Kiccha Sudeep will benefit from theatrical earnings. Zee Network acquired the satellite and digital rights. The film was expected on Zee5 in January. However, it did not release. It may arrive on OTT soon.

Streaming platform: Zee5 Kannada

Zee5 Kannada Streaming date: TBA

Choo Mantar

Sharan’s Choo Mantar is a horror-comedy. It completed 25 days at the box office. The team declared it a theatrical success. In the film, Sharan plays an exorcist. He investigates supernatural activities in a mansion in Uttarakhand. Karvva fame Navaneeth directed the movie. The cast includes Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikkanna, Meghana Gaonkar, and Prabhu Mundkur.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: TBA

These Kannada films will soon be available on digital platforms. Fans can enjoy them at home.

