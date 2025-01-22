This Summer of 2025 situation is similar to last year when many big releases were postponed. Events like the IPL and elections caused the delays leading to a slow summer box office.

One of the most anticipated films, The Raja Saab starring Prabhas, has been postponed. The movie was originally set to release on April 10. However, the producers have not set a new release date. Fans are still waiting for updates.

Vishwambara starring Chiranjeevi is also facing delays. The film is struggling with technical issues. There are complications with its OTT deal as well. These problems have pushed back the release date. Industry insiders suggest that it might not get released before May.

Pawan Kalyan’s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is facing similar issues. As per reports, the movie has not found buyers at the asking price of the producers. As a result, the release date is still unconfirmed. This adds to the growing list of films that are missing the crucial summer window.

The delay of these major films is expected to affect the box office. Summer is usually a profitable time for Tollywood. Families often go to the theaters during the holidays. With no big releases, fewer people may go to the theaters. Theater owners could face financial losses. This situation is similar to the summer of 2024, which was described as “dull and pathetic” due to a lack of major films.

Experts suggest several reasons for the delays. The trend of pan-India releases requires more time for post-production work. This often leads to postponements. OTT platforms have also played a role. Producers now focus on securing good streaming deals. This has become an important part of a film’s financial success.

Meanwhile, medium-budget films like Nani Hit 3, Ravi Teja Mass Jatara and Vijay Deverakonda VD 14 are planning to release. These films are hoping to fill the gap left by the delays of the big films.

