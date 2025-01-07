Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s fateful love story still comes across as a heartbreak for all their fans. The couple had fallen in love on the sets of the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. They tied the knot in the year 2017. However, they went on to announce their separation in 2021.

However, did you know that Samantha had once threatened her ex-husband when he was delaying to inform his family about their relationship? In an old interview, Chaitanya had recalled the incident.

According to a news report in The Indian Express, Naga Chaitanya was delaying telling his family about his and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relationship. However, it was ultimately a threat from the Oh Baby actress which made him tell his family about them. The Laal Singh Chadha actor revealed in the old interview with a publication, “We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam’s insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a ‘rakhi’ on me if I didn’t tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent.”

Interestingly, in an old interview with Famously Filmfare, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also revealed discussing about Naga Chaitanya’s ex-girlfriend with her former father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni on the sets of Manam. The superstar had no clue about his son’s relationship with the Shaakuntalam actress. Samantha recalled that they used to discuss the Thank You actor’s relationships and she would give him all the information about the same.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed their amicable separation on October 2, 2021. Chaitanya was engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 2024. The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024.

