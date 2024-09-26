This week in theaters, don’t miss Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1, which is a major highlight! Over on the streaming side, Apple TV+ is serving up the highly anticipated Wolfs, featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Netflix is also making waves with the release of the first two episodes of the eagerly awaited season 2 of the Korean series Gyeongseong Creature. True to form, Netflix leads the way with six new additions to its catalog. Another exciting title this week is Inside Out 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, which is securing the second spot with four new releases.

We’re also thrilled to introduce a new section called Special Recommendation. Here, we’ll spotlight a movie or series from the past that one of our team members has declared a must-watch. So keep reading for all the details.

On The Big screen

Devara Part 1 – Telugu

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Devara Part 1 features Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and his son Varadha. The story revolves around their efforts to protect coastal islands from the ruthless antagonist Bhaira, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan, in this intense and violent saga directed by Koratala Siva.

Binny And Family – Hindi

BINNY and Family is a coming-of-age drama that explores the bond between a rebellious teenage girl living in London and her traditional grandparents from a small town in Bihar.

Meiyazhagan – Tamil

In Meiyazhagan, Arulmozhi Varman, played by Arvind Swamy, returns to his hometown after 22 years to attend his cousin Bhuvana’s wedding, where he reunites with his cousin, played by Karthi.

Available On OTT

Apple TV Plus

Wolfs – English

In Wolfs, A district attorney wakes up next to a dead escort and calls a fixer (George Clooney). When a second fixer (Brad Pitt) arrives, the two must team up, uncovering a deeper, more dangerous conspiracy.

Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature – Season 2 Episodes 1&2 – Korean

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945 during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The show blends horror, action, and survival themes. Season 2 is leaping to 2024 Seoul, expanding its universe and deepening the fates of its characters.

Nobody Wants This -Season 1- English

This romantic comedy stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as an outspoken agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi navigating their unlikely relationship amidst modern obstacles and meddling families.

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell – Thai

A rescue worker gets caught up in the kidnapping of a mogul’s daughter and must outwit dangerous rival gangs to rescue her.

Rez Ball – English

A high school basketball team rooted in Native American culture, tries to overcome the loss of their star player to chase their aspirations for a state championship.

Mr. McMahon – Docuseries – English

This docuseries charts Vince McMahon’s transformation from a regional wrestling promoter to the ultimate authority in WWE, delving into his controversial career and the misconduct allegations that ultimately led to his resignation.

Will & Harper – Documentary – English

In this documentary, Will Ferrell sets off on an emotional road trip across America with his close friend Harper Steele, following her recent journey of becoming a trans woman.

Prime Video

Killer Heat – English

A detective delves into the death of one twin brother, caught in a love triangle on a secluded Greek island.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Inside Out 2 – Animated – English

At 13, Riley is stepping into high school, where she finds herself grappling with a whirlwind of new emotions—Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment. This emotional turmoil spirals into chaos at a hockey camp where she aspires to make the team. As Anxiety tightens its grip, it shoves her original feelings deep into a memory vault, leaving her struggling.

Taaza Khabar – Season 2 – Hindi

In Season 2 of Taaza Khabar, Vasya, having lost his blessings and ability to see the future, faces new challenges as he and Peter navigate their schemes without his once-reliable gift.

Old Man – Season 2 Episode 4 – English

In The Old Man Season 2, ex-CIA agent Dan Chase faces warlord Faraz Hamzad’s quest for revenge, who kidnaps Dan’s daughter, Emily. This sparks a high-stakes spy thriller involving former FBI director Harold Harper.

Grotesquerie – Season 1 Episodes 1&2 – English

In this 10-episode series, a detective tormented by a trail of brutal crimes joins forces with a troubled nun who is a determined journalist, both grappling with their own inner struggles. Together, they delve into a shadowy, enigmatic mystery that threatens to consume them all.

ZEE5

Love, Sitara – Hindi

Love Sitara follows Tara on a journey of self-discovery as she navigates the complexities of love and family expectations.

Jio Cinema

Honeymoon Photographer – Hindi

This is a six-episode series about the murder of a groom during his honeymoon in the Maldives, where the photographer becomes the prime suspect, entangled in a web of deceit and a corrupt police investigation.

Special Recommendation

Lionsgate Play

Sympathy for the Devil

An expectant father, on his way to the hospital for his wife’s labor, is hijacked by a gunman called ‘The Passenger.’ This violent road trip spirals into chaos as the protagonist faces murder, cryptic threats, and desperate escape attempts, leaving him terrified for both his and his wife’s lives.

