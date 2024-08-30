Gyeongseong Creature is moving on from its period narrative to a modern setting. The hit Netflix K-Drama, which revolved around a strange creature in 1945 Seoul, is taking a time leap in its second season, shifting the narrative to 2024.

The new season will feature a mix of known faces and a fresh cast. If you are excited about the mystery horror series, here is all you need to know about Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, including its release date, plot, and cast.

When will Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Premiere?

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 27th, 2024. While the first season was released in two parts, Netflix did not mention that the same trend would be followed in the second installment, and hence, all episodes are expected to drop together on the same day.

What is Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 About?

The first season focussed on the love story of Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok set in 1945; however, the second season moves the story forward to 2024. A new character named Ho-jae enters the scene in season 2, who bears a striking resemblance to Jang Tae-sang. Meanwhile, Chae-ok, who survived the Gyeongseong spring, has adapted to her life in modern-day Seoul. As the two come face-to-face, they have to navigate their complex relationship, while the horrors of the past return to haunt them.

Netflix unveiled the official teaser of the show in August, which shows Chae-ok waking up in Seoul and meeting Ho-jae. On the other hand, Kuroko Leader keeps up with his suspicious experiments. Check out the teaser trailer below:

Who Stars in Gyeongseong Creature Season 2?

Park Seo-joon, who played Jang Tae-sang in the first season, returns to the series as Ho-jae, while Han So-hee reprises her role as Yoon Chae-ok. The show will also introduce a host of new characters in season 2. Lee Mu-saeng will star as Kuroko Leader, the leader of a secret group of operatives carrying out experiments in the labs of Jeonseung Biotech. Bae Hyeon-seong will join the cast as Seung-jo, a man who pursues Ho-jae and Chae-ok, bringing suspense and action to the narrative.

