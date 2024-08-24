Fans of romantic K-Dramas are in for a treat as a new rom-com series is about to hit the television screens. Titled No Gain No Love, the show explores the life of a couple where both partners get married to each other out of convenience.

The K-drama will soon be making its debut in South Korea, as well as in international territories. Here is all you need to know about No Gain No Love, including its premiere date, trailer, plot, and cast.

No Gain No Love: Release Date and Streaming Platform

No Gain No Love is all set to premiere on tvN in South Korea on August 26th, 2024, at 8:50 pm KST. The show will have its international release on the same day on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be aired every Monday and Tuesday. International audiences can watch the show on Prime Video at 4:50 am PT / 7:50 am ET / 5:20 pm IST.

No Gain No Love: Plot and Trailer

The show follows Son Hae-Young, a woman determined never to lose money, who faces the possibility of missing a promotion at work. To avoid this, she hatches a plan for a fake wedding and enlists Kim Ji-Wook, a part-time convenience store cashier, to pose as her fiancé. Being kind and helpful, Kim Ji-Wook can not say no to anyone and ends up agreeing to the plan to not get into trouble with Son Hae-Young. This leads to a humorous and heartwarming story about unexpected connections and personal growth. To know more about what to expect from the

K-Drama, check out its official trailer below:

No Gain No Love: Cast

No Gain No Love stars Shin Min-a as Son Hae-yeong and Kim Young-dae as Kim Ji-wook. Lee Sang-yi stars as Bok Gyu-hyeon, a business owner who does not believe in love, and Han Ji-hyun as Nam Ja-yeon, a popular web novel writer. The supporting cast includes Jeon Hye-won as Kwon Yi-rin, an HR employee at Son Hae-young’s company; Lee You-jin as Yeo Ha-jun, Bok Gyu-hyeon’s secretary; and Joo Min-kyung as Cha Hee-Sung, Son Hae-young’s friend.

