If you are still not sure about your August plans, we have got you covered with this list of upcoming K-dramas releasing in August. From heartwarming romances to thrilling mysteries, the list has something for everyone. To save you time and energy, we have also mentioned where you can watch each one of them along with other details.

Bad Memory Eraser

Lead Cast: Kim Jae-joong, Jin Se-yeon, Yang Hye-ji, Lee Jong-won

Release Date: August 2

Episodes: 16

Where to Watch: Viki

Bad Memory Eraser is a coming-of-age romantic drama. A promising tennis player, Lee Goon (played by Kim Jae-joon), is forced to take a career break due to a detrimental injury. To regain his confidence, he decides to undergo a memory-erasing procedure and erase the painful past. But there are consequences that come when you alter the past, especially when true love is involved.

Love Andante

Lead Cast: Kwon Hyun-bin, Song Ji-woo

Release Date: August 7

Episodes: 12

Where to Watch: Premiers on Lifetime Korea

After Crash Landing On You, Love Andante is ready to bring you yet another cross-cultural romance story. The story is set in a fictional “Peace Village” formed as a result of peace between North and South Korea. Im Joo (played by Kwon Hyun-bin) is a talented pianist from South Korea who is sent to Peace Village. There he meets Ha Na-kyung (played by Sung Ji-woo), daughter of a North Korean military officer.

Romance in the House

Lead Cast: Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, Son Na-eun, Yoon Sanha

Release Date: August 10

Episodes: 12

Where to Watch: Premiers on JTBC

Romance in the House is a rags-to-riches romance story that follows a couple who gets divorced but are reunited after 14 years. Byeon Mu-jin (played by Ji Jin-hee) and Geum Ye-yeon (played by Kim Ji-soo) get divorced, and Ye-yeon raises the children alone. After 14 years, Mu-jin returns and tries to patch up with his ex-wife.

Your Honor

Lead Cast: Son Hyun-joo, Kim Myung-min, Kim Do-hoon, Yoon Chan-young, Jung Eun-chae

Release Date: August 12

Episodes: 10

Where to Watch: Premiers on ENA

If you think you have heard about this drama already, maybe you are confusing it with the 2018 release of the same name. Your Honor 2024 release is a crime drama starring Son Hyun-joo as a judge and Kim Myung-min as a crime boss. Both the characters come face to face when they have to protect their loved ones, and the line between good and evil starts to fade.

Perfect Family

Lead Cast: Park Ju-hyun, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Byung-chul, Kim Young-dae

Release Date: August 14

Episodes: 12

Where to Watch: Premiers on KBS2 and streaming will be available on Viki and Viu

A thriller based on a webtoon of the same name, Perfect Family, follows the life of a student, Choi Seon-hee (played by Park Ju-hyun). Her seemingly perfect life is shattered when her friend Park Kyun-ho (played by Kim Young-dae) dies and suspicion grows about her family members.

The Tyrant

Lead Cast: Cha Seung-won, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo

Release Date: August 14

Episodes: 4

Where to Watch: Disney+

This upcoming action thriller is a Disney+ original. The South Korean government runs a secretive initiative called The Tyrant but is forced to shut down when found out by the US government. But everything goes down south quickly when a tyrant sample goes missing during the handover process. What follows is an action-filled quest that leads to ugly revelations.

Black Out

Lead Cast: Byun Yo-han, Go Jun, Go Bo-gyeol, Kim Bo-ra

Release Date: August 16

Episodes: 14

Where to Watch: Premiers on MBC

Black Out is a thriller series loosely based on the 2010 Japanese novel “Snow White Must Die.” Go Jeong Woo (played by Byun Yo-han) is a high school student who is accused of murdering two students and is sentenced to 10 years of prison. With almost no memory of committing the murder, he teams up with two detectives to unravel the truth.

Love Next Door

Lead Cast: Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min

Release Date: August 17

Episodes: 16

Where to Watch: Premiers on tvN and streaming available on Netflix

Snowdrop star Jung Hae-in is back with a romantic comedy starring opposite Jung So-min. Choi Seung-hyo (played by Jung Hae-in) is a promising young architect who reunites with his childhood friend, Bae Seok-kyu (played by Jung So-min). Will they be able to rediscover their old bond or will it blossom into something more beautiful?

Pachinko Season 2

Lead Cast: Kim Min-ha, Lee Min-ho, Youn Yuh-jung

Release Date: August 23

Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

After the mass success of season 1, Pachinko Season 2 is set to release on August 23. The historical drama follows the tale of Sun-ja’s family through a multi decade tale. The story will follow their struggle to survive in Osaka after World War 2, while Solomon’s story will continue in 1989 Tokyo.

DNA Lover

Lead Cast: Choi Siwon, Jung In-sun, Lee Tae-hwan, Jung Yoo-jin

Release Date: August 17

Episodes: 16

Where to Watch: Premiers on TV Chosum and streaming available on Viki

DNA Lover is the most awaited rom-com K-drama for August. Shim Yeon-woo (played by Choi Siwon) sets out on a mission to find her perfect genetic love match after her last breakup. What follows is a series of hilarious events with a perfect dosage of romance.

The Frog

Lead Cast: Yoon Kye-sang, Kim Yun-seok, Go Min-si, Lee Jung-eun, Chanyeol

Release Date: August 23

Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Korean industry seems to be experimenting with timeline stories. The Netflix original K-Drama is a mystery thriller set in two different timelines. Gu Sang-jun (played by Yoon Kye-sang) and Jeon Yung-ha (played by Kim Yeon-seok) both ran a pension in 2000 and 2021 respectively. A series of similar events takes place in both of their lives following the arrival of a mystery woman.

Cinderella at 2 AM

Lead Cast: Shin Hyun-been, Moon Sang-min, Yoon Park, Park So-jin

Release Date: August 24

Episodes: 10

Where to Watch: Premiers on Coupang TV

Cinderella at 2 AM is your typical cliche k-drama romance where a poor female lead unknowingly falls for a chaebol and is forced to break up with him. But hey, not complaining because we all are suckers for cliche romances, right? So get ready to cheer for Ha Yeon-seo (played by Shin Hyun-been) and Seo Joo-won (played by Moon Sang-min) as they fight against all odds to be together.

No Gain No Love

Lead Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, Han Ji-hyun

Release Date: August 26

Episodes: 12

Where to Watch: Premiers on tvN and streaming available on Amazon Prime Video

Our beloved Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actress, Shin Min-a, is back in this romantic comedy. She plays the character of cheapskate Son Hae-young. She hosts a fake marriage of herself just to keep her job. Kim Ji-wook plays the character of Kim Young-dae, her fake husband.

Queen Woo

Lead Cast: Jeon Jong-seo, Ji Chang-wook, Kim Mu-yeol, Jeong Yu-mi

Release Date: August 28

Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: Premiers on TVING

Queen Woo recently got a release date, which is August 28. This has to be the most anticipated period action drama of 2024. The plot revolves around the empress of Goguryeo, Woo Hee (played by Jeon Jong-seo). After the sudden demise of the king, she is targeted by the tribes and princes who want to take over the throne.

