If you are a multistan of many K-pop groups and have been listening to Korean music for a long time, then this news is going to bring you happiness. A new documentary known as K-pop idols is hitting the screens very soon!

The trailer has already been unveiled and the whole documentary is going to be released on 3rd August. Let’s see what the documentary is going to show the fans.

Jessie, BLACKSWAN and more in series

This documentary is going to show the exclusive backstage and behind-the-scenes incident that go on in K-pop idol’s life. It will show the glitz and glamour as well as the harsh and demanding lifestyle of being a huge star. It includes your favourite musicians like Jessi, CRAVITY, and BLACKSWAN.

There are going to be six episodes and each of them will see the above artists navigate through the dangerous yet fulfilling landscape of the Korean music industry. With the BTS music if ON the teaser is already thrilling the fans.

The teaser has already dropped and the fans are extremely excited. Social media has already buzzed with different comments from K-pop fans.

This documentary is going to be released on Apple TV+. “The series follows the superstars through trials and triumphs as they break down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination while they chase their dreams,” Apple TV+ added.

What is it showing?

The documentary is going to show the extremely competitive world of K-pop music. The stars like Jesse and Black Swan are going to chronicle how they survived in this world and became one of the biggest stars in the industry.

“Usually, people would go through tough situations and they would be like, ‘let me take a break from this’. But me, I can’t give up right now,” Jessi says in the teaser.

So get ready to witness how K-pop stars are made and what goes on behind all the glamour!

