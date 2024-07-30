BTS' Global Influence Shines at 2024 Paris Olympics: From South Korea's Representative to Italian Gymnast's Love Yourself Tattoo

With all eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, K-pop boy band BTS has grabbed the limelight for all the right reasons. The musical group was recognized as a representative of South Korea alongside Kimchi (traditional Korean sidedish) and Hanbok (Korea’s traditional outfit). While the global impact of BTS is undeniable, the members expressed their gratitude for the honor.

RM, aka Namjoon, and V took to Instagram and shared the moment with their fandom, “ARMY.” The post featured facts about South Korea, including its capital, population, language, and currency.

[240727 RM Instagram Story] 2nd story:

🐨 bang kim han* let’s get it * note: the image says facts about korea, noting capital, population, language, currency, and 3 things notable from korea; bang-tansonyeondan (bts)/kim-chi/han-bok pic.twitter.com/JgVkEGYrCK — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) July 27, 2024

While V also shared the same screenshots, he also mentioned their fanbase, ARMY, to the list of “things that represent South Korea.” It did not take long for the ARMY to take over and trend various tags like “BTS Nation’s Pride” on social media.

It’s not just the commoners, but we have a long list of renowned celebrities who proudly claim themselves as BTS Army. From Halsey to John Cena, it’s safe to say the group has one of the most massive fan bases around the globe. Now we have a new name on the list, Elisa lorio. Elisa is an Italian Olympic gymnast who was seen flaunting her Love Yourself tattoo.

Wow! One of the Italian gymnasts! (Not my photos). pic.twitter.com/J4bBlwM2k8 — (Slow)GummySuga⁷ OT7 JUNE 2025 안드레아 🫰🏻⟬⟭⟭⟬💜 (@LilMeowMeowBTS7) July 29, 2024

Fans were quick to notice the tattoo and dig up her social media, which further proved that she is a true blue ARMY. Her social media is filled with moments that showcase her support and dedication for BTS. Her official Instagram bio features Love Yourself written in Korean, followed by a purple heart emoticon.

The 2024 Paris Olympics BTS saga does not stop here. In fact, it all started when Jin, the eldest member of the group, made history as he became the first K-pop artist to be assigned as a torchbearer at the Olympics opening ceremony. BTS Jin’s torchbearer moment made it to the top moments of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. It was a proud moment for BTS fans as well as the Korean entertainment industry.

Must Read: Here’s How Robert Downey Jr Could Still Appear As Iron Man While Playing Doctor Doom In The MCU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News