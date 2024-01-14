BTS fans, it is time to show your powers as the popular K-pop band gets dethroned from its top position for the first time in five years. They have been in the top spot for years, and the January 2024 rankings have changed the scenario regarding brand reputation in the K-Pop world. Scroll below to find which band is in which place and where the Bangtan Boys have slid.

SEVENTEEN comprises thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. On the other hand, BTS has seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The Pretty U band debuted in 2015, two years after the Dynamite group came into being.

According to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute via Koreaboo, SEVENTEEN has taken BTS’ #1 spot on the list, and the boy band has slipped into the third position as the second place gets secured by another rising K-pop group called NCT. As per reports, the Bangtan Boys were leading the chart for over 67 months, but the January findings have led to a shift in power. The boy band that came in second on the list has a total of 26 members and is divided into several sub-units.

Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, and V led BTS to become a global phenomenon over the years, with millions of fans worldwide who are known as ARMY. The ranking is done according to their surge in popularity, especially in album sales. SEVENTEEN released their mini album last year, which might have resulted in the change in positions on the list as the Dynamite stars lag behind the members currently serving in the military.

SEVENTEEN sold over ten million album copies from January to November 2023, and their FML is one of the biggest hits ever. As per the Hindustan Times report, the Super singers surpassed BTS’ earlier record of selling 5.03 million units during the Map of the Soul: 7 eras. Also, the first week sales of FML capped the pre-orders for the Dynamite singers’ 2019 album – Map of the Soul: PERSONA by an estimated one million copies.

The rankings in order are – SEVENTEEN, NCT, BTS, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, EXO, SHINee, ASTRO, ATEEZ, Super Junior, TVXQ, BTOB, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

