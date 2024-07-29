Late Saturday night, Robert Downey Jr. shocked fans when he took the stage at the San Diego Comic-Con and revealed he would be playing Doctor Doom. The Oppenheimer star, who played Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, for over a decade, will now portray the villainous Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers film.

After explosive reactions from fans worldwide, confusion set in. Fans were left wondering how a star ubiquitously known as the hero Iron Man in the MCU could now play a villain in the same franchise. While theories came flooding in, including speculation about Robert Downey Jr. Playing an evil Tony Stark variant (via Forbes), it should be noted that this is not the first time an actor has portrayed multiple roles in the MCU.

While Most of the MCU actors have been confined to one single character, several others have played multiple roles. Some actors (with the exception of two stars, including Robert Downey Jr.) often find themselves assuming larger roles down the line.

For instance, Benedict, who lent his voice to the looming villain Dormammu in the Dark Dimension, also plays Stephen Strange, a.k.a. Doctor Strange. Here’s a list of other actors who played multiple roles in the MCU.

Paul Bettany Played JARVIS & Vision

The third most well-known MCU actor to portray two roles, Paul Bettany, first appeared as the voice of JARVIS, Tony Stark’s Stark’sstant. However, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, JARVIS was morphed into Vision.

Damion Poitier Played the Original Thanos & A Crossbones Mercenary

Before the role was recast with Josh Brolin, who played Thanos from Guardians of the Galaxy until Avengers: Endgame, Damion Poitier played the Mad Titan in 2012 The AvengersAvengers’edits scene. After recast, Poitier later appeared in the MCU as one of Crossbones in Lagos in 2016’s C2016’s America: Civil War.

Gemma Chan Played Minn-Erva & Sersi

After playing a minor antagonist in Captain Marvel, Gemma Chan was cast as Cersei in The Eternals.

Linda Cardellini Played Laura Barton & Lylla The Otter

Since Avengers: Age of Ultron, Linda Cardellini has portrayed Hawkeye’s partner, Laura Barton, in the MCU. However, in the most recent MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Cardellini voiced Lylla the Otter in one of the experiments from Batch 89.

Michelle Yeoh Played Aleta Ogord & Ying Nan

Michelle Yeoh, who appeared as a member of the Ravager Aleta Ogord in a cameo role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was recast as Ying Nan in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Patton Oswalt Played The Koenigs & Pip The Troll

Patton Oswalt, who had a supporting role as identical siblings as the Koenigs in Agents of SHIELD, appeared as the CGI-created Pip the Troll in the Eternals.

Nathan Fillion Played Kyln & Master Karja

Nathan Fillion appeared in both 2014’s G2014’sns of the Galaxy and 2023’s G2023’sns of the Galaxy Vol. 3, playing different characters. In the 2014 film, Fillion portrayed a blue alien prisoner in the Kyln and Master Karja, a security officer at the Orgoscope, in the third instalment.

