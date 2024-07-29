Here's How Robert Downey Jr. Could Still Appear As Iron Man While Playing Doctor Doom In The MCU

Marvel gave the ultimate gift to fans at the San Diego Comic-Con by announcing the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who immortalised the character of Tony Stark / Iron Man in the MCU, is coming back to the franchise in a new avatar as the supervillain Doctor Doom.

While fans rejoiced with the announcement, another section was eager to see the actor’s return as Iron Man and not any other character. What if we told you Robert Downey Jr. could still appear as Iron Man in the MCU despite playing Doctor Doom? Here’s how.

The Connection Between Doctor Doom and Iron Man

Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, is a villain mainly featured in the Fantastic Four comics. He shares several similarities with Tony Stark. Both are genius scientists who invented an armour suit that gave them superpowers. However, while Tony chooses to be on the good side and becomes a hero, Victor utilises his powers for evil and becomes a supervillain.

That is not all. In Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom appeared as Iron Man himself at one point. In a 2017 comic storyline, when Tony is left in a coma after Civil War II, Victor forges an Iron Man suit to take his legacy forward and do something heroic. He, in turn, became popular as the ‘Infamous Iron Man.’

If Marvel wants to bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, the franchise can very well portray the story of Doctor Doom turning into the Infamous Iron Man, allowing the actor to reprise a new version of the fan-favourite superhero.

Doctor Doom will Likely Appear in the Upcoming Fantastic Four Film

Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU was announced at the SDCC 2024, where the actor made a surprise appearance on stage in a mask, revealing himself as Doctor Doom’s face. The actor will likely debut as the supervillain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released on July 25th, 2025. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, and Joseph Quinn in the lead roles.

Doctor Doom is then expected to be the main villain of Avengers: Doomsday, which will mark the collaboration of new and young Marvel superheroes with some veterans. The film, directed by the Russo Brothers, will hit the theatres on May 1st, 2026.

