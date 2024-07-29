Deadpool & Wolverine (India) is a huge success in the making. The film has broken the shackles as, finally, audiences have started getting out of their homes and stepping into theatres. In fact, for long, it had started seeming that only key multiplexes at major cities are seeing some sort of traffic. Yes, Kalki 2898 AD also did that a month-long, but one wondered whether the wait would continue right till Independence Day releases to get that energy back. Well, thankfully, the exhibition and distribution circles also didn’t have to wait for so long as Deadpool & Wolverine has come and kept theatres busy all over again, and that too in style.

This can well be seen from the weekend number, which comes to a massive 64.55 crores. The film has been performing exceedingly well right from the day of release and there have been gradual jumps from Friday to Saturday and now on Sunday, what with 20.87 crores coming in. One waited with bated breath for so long to see such sort of numbers being spoken because otherwise the trade was just celebrating those 5-10 crores numbers. It seemed like those 20-25 crores were just a thing of the past. However with such numbers being back in the vogue, courtesy a Hollywood film, there is realisation all over again that Indian box office scene has so much potential.

Now it’s about the crucial weekdays ahead, though looking at the trending over the weekend and the appreciation so far, the next four days will also result in very good numbers. A double-digit Monday is what everyone associated with Deadpool & Wolverine would be hoping for, and though Hollywood films drop more than their Bollywood counterparts on Mondays, even 8 crores would be a good enough number. That would be good enough for the film to add 30 crores more to the total, leading to a first-week score in the vicinity of 100 crores.

Fabulous.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

