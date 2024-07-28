Deadpool & Wolverine continues to shine bright in the overseas markets. After a smashing debut at the box office, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has now scored the 3rd biggest Saturday in China in the post-pandemic era. But Jason Momoa led Aquaman 2 continues to rule the charts. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Deadpool 3 was released in China on July 26, 2024. With 78K screenings on the opening day, the Shawn Levy directorial minted $8.6 million (including paid previews). It scored the highest day 1 for comic book movies in the post-pandemic era, leaving behind biggies like Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 , Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, among others.

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Day 2 (China)

As per Luiz Fernando, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer continued its streak of success and scored the third biggest Saturday for comic book movies in the post-COVID era. It added $8.3 million to the kitty on day 2 despite reducing about 14K screenings during a local competition.

Deadpool 3 was played on almost 78K screens, which is much in comparison to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (99K screenings) and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (112K screenings), which are among the top 2.

Take a look at the top 3 biggest Saturdays for comic book movies in the post-COVID era:

Aquaman 2: $9.8 million Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: $8.9 million Deadpool & Wolverine: $8.3 million

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 has added $1.5 million to its pre-booking sales on Sunday. The screen count has also improved by 12K, which means the box office collections are going to boost on Sunday.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s latest outing is expected to conclude its opening weekend in the range of $23.5-27 million. With that, it will also surpass the Deadpool 2’s $22.1 million earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

