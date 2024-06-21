After The Aquaman star Jason Momoa finalized his divorce with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, the handsome actor confirmed his relationship with actress Adria Arjona in May. In a series of photos posted on Instagram, Momoa is seen embracing Arjona during a dinner in Japan, calling her his “amor.” His Instagram debut confirming the romance came shortly after Momoa announced at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England that he was in a relationship, adding, “I am very much in a relationship,” teasing about his partner’s identity, “You’ll find out very soon.”

Even recently, the Game of Thrones alum revealed to Entertainment Tonight that “my lady likes to ride,” while she was on the back of his motorcycle with her arms around him. He said, “Any excuse for more hugs.”

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Arjona is a popular actress in the industry and got her breakout role in Emerald City. She has played featured roles in a number of films and shows such as Pacific Rim Uprising, True Detective, and Life of the Party. Soon after that, she landed some of her biggest roles including roles in Good Omens, Andor, Morbius, and Father of the Bride. Recently, she starred in the hit Netflix romantic action film Hitman alongside Glen Powell. Regarding her personal life, Arjona was married to a lawyer named Edgardo Canales from 2019-2023, however, the reason behind their split remains unknown.

Arjona and Momoa met while filming Sweet Girl in 2021 and went public with their relationship in May 2024. Despite Momoa’s split from Bonet, he remains close with his stepdaughter, Zoe, and her father, Lenny Kravitz. Surprisingly, Arjona is also working closely with Zoe in an upcoming project Blink Twice, directed by the latter, alongside Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, and more.

