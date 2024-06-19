George RR Martin’s literary works gave the world one of the most magnificent shows—Game of Thrones. The popularity of that series led to its prequel, House of the Dragon, which premiered in 2022, and the second season began on June 16. Now, another prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has gone into production. Today, we are here to tell you all about this upcoming series set in Westeros! Scroll below to learn more!

About –

It is a spin-off of Game of Thrones adapted from RR Martin’s book The Hedge Knight, a tale of two heroes of Westeros. The novella, published in 1998, is set during the time when the Targaryens ruled the Iron Throne.

According to the reports, the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms occur 100 years before Game of Thrones and 100 years after House of the Dragon. The makers seem to be strategically planning the content leading up to GOT. For the uninitiated, the HBO series starring Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, and Lena Headey began in 2011 and ended in 2019. It was a roller coaster ride of several emotions. However, the majority of fans were disappointed with how it ended.

Plot –

The official logline suggests that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow the journey of a Knight named Ser Duncan the Tall, who is naive but brave at heart, alongside his young squire, Egg. The events of this upcoming series will be set at a time when the Targaryens were still in power and sat on the Iron Throne while the memories of the last dragon still lingered in their memory.

“Great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Cast-

Peter Claffey has been cast as Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, and Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen. Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings in the role of Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen will also appear in the series.

Production & Release Date –

HBO posted the first look of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan Tall, on Instagram and shared the news that the show’s production had begun in Belfast, Ireland.

The show’s release date has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be released in 2025.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones)

