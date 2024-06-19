First Omen has rekindled the viewers’ interest in the classic horror franchise The Omen, prompting many fans to revisit the iconic series. Here, we have explored The Omen franchise in a chronological order. This series has left an indelible mark on the horror genre, and understanding its sequence will enhance your viewing experience, allowing you to appreciate the evolution of its dark and haunting story.

First Omen (2024)

Director: Arkasha Stevenson

Arkasha Stevenson Cast: Nell Tiger Free, Ralph Ineson, Sonia Braga, Tawfeek Barhom, Maria Caballero

Nell Tiger Free, Ralph Ineson, Sonia Braga, Tawfeek Barhom, Maria Caballero Available on: Hulu (US) & Disney Plus hotstar (India)

Hulu (US) & Disney Plus hotstar (India) IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Begin your journey into the omen franchise with the movie First Omen that sets the plot in motion for the birth of the Antichrist. Nell Tiger Free stars as a nun sent to a secretive church in Rome, where she unravels a sinister conspiracy to usher in the Antichrist. This starting point lays the foundation for the dark revelations that follow, providing a gripping start to the series.

The Omen (1976)

Director: Richard Donner

Richard Donner Cast: Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner, Billie Whitelaw, Harvey Stephens

Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner, Billie Whitelaw, Harvey Stephens Available on: Hulu

Hulu IMDb rating: 7.5/10

OR

The Omen (2006)

Director: John Moore

John Moore Cast: Julia Stiles, Liev Schreiber, Predrag Bjelac, Carlo Sabatin, Bohumil Svarc, Giovanni Lombardo Radice

Julia Stiles, Liev Schreiber, Predrag Bjelac, Carlo Sabatin, Bohumil Svarc, Giovanni Lombardo Radice IMDb rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Available on: Hulu

The Omen (1976) and The Omen (2006) share the same plot and ending, making them essentially the same movie. However, the 2006 version is a modern retelling, featuring more visually appealing scenes and addressing some of the plot holes present in the original. The story begins where the first Omen concluded, with Robert Thorn’s adoption of Damien. While further details would spoil key plot elements, it’s important to note that the introduction of the first Omen marked a minor shift in the franchise’s lore. This shift is especially evident in the character of Damien’s mother, a revelation best appreciated by watching the film.

Damien: Omen II (1978)

Directors: Don Taylor, Mike Hodges

Don Taylor, Mike Hodges Cast: William Holden, Lee Grant, Jonathan Scott-Taylor, Robert Foxworth, Nicholas Pryo

William Holden, Lee Grant, Jonathan Scott-Taylor, Robert Foxworth, Nicholas Pryo IMDb rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Available on: Disney Plus

Damien: Omen II explores the preteen time period of Damien’s life, depicting his upbringing under the care of his paternal uncle. The film delves into his relationship with his cousin and his gradual realization of his powers, with glimpses of him using them throughout the story. Like its predecessor, this sequel received mixed reviews from critics.

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)

Director: Graham Baker

Graham Baker Cast: Sam Neill, Rossano Brazzi, Don Gordon, Lisa Harrow, Barnaby Holm

Sam Neill, Rossano Brazzi, Don Gordon, Lisa Harrow, Barnaby Holm IMDb rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Available on: Hulu

Omen III: The Final Conflict concludes Damien’s storyline. Now 32 years old, Damien is in control of the Thorn business empire and serves as the U.S. ambassador to the UK, a position once held by his adoptive father. In this installment, he faces his greatest challenge: the Second Coming.

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

Directors: Jorge Montesi, Dominique Othenin-Girard

Jorge Montesi, Dominique Othenin-Girard Cast: Faye Grant, Michael Woods, Michael Lerner, Madison Mason, Ann Hearn

Faye Grant, Michael Woods, Michael Lerner, Madison Mason, Ann Hearn IMDb rating: 3.9/10

3.9/10 Available on: Hulu

Omen IV: The Awakening is a television film centered around a new child, Delia, the adopted daughter of Congressman Gene York and his attorney wife, Karen. Unlike The Omen (1976), Delia herself initiates most of the negative effects and murders. The film features a clever misdirection in its storyline and a strong ending, though it was largely panned by critics upon release.

