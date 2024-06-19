The world’s favorite teenage spies are arriving in a new avatar! A live-action adaptation of the hit animated series Totally Spies! is currently in development at Amazon. The French cartoon, which first premiered in 2001, has seen a surge in its popularity recently with the release of its rebooted seventh season.

Totally Spies! tells the story of three Beverly Hills-based teenage girls, Sam, Clover, and Alex, who work as secret agents for the fictional organization, the World Organization of Human Protection (WOOHP), leading a double life.

Totally Spies! to Get a Live-Action Series Adaptation

The live-action Totally Spies! series will follow Sam, Clover, and Alex as they navigate their first year at college while working as international spies for WOOHP. Will Ferrell is an executive producer of the project, which is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Banijay Kids & Family. The creators and actors of the show are yet to be announced.

Along with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alix Taylor serve as executive producers on the series under the banner of Gloria Sanchez Productions. Benoît Di Sabatino, the CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, is also executive producing. “Totally Spies!’ is a huge success for Banijay Kids & Family, having been translated in 60 languages and sold to more than 220 territories,” Benoît Di Sabatino said in his official statement announcing the project.

Jessica Elbaum also released a statement, which read, “Will, Alix, and I are thrilled to be joining our partners at Amazon and Banijay to bring ‘Totally Spies!’ to life as a live-action show. As longtime fans of the animated show, we couldn’t think of a story more fitting to our ethos.”

The Series will be a YA Adaptation of the Cartoon

The live-action has been described as a ‘Young Adult’ adaptation of the cult classic Totally Spies! cartoon, which has aired over 180 episodes so far, along with a prequel movie and a spin-off series. The animated series originally aired five seasons between 2001 and 2008, before returning with a sixth season in 2013.

Created by Vincent Chalvon-Demersay and David Michel, the spy-fi series was rebooted recently, with its seventh season being aired in France currently. The new season is expected to debut in the US later this year on Cartoon Network.

