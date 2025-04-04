Looking for a supernatural thrill with a dash of creepy? Well, The Last Exorcism and its sequel The Last Exorcism Part II might just be what you need. Both movies dive into the world of demons, but with totally different vibes. The first one is all about that found-footage, Blair Witch-style storytelling, where we watch an evangelical minister, Cotton Marcus, try to pull off a fake exorcism, until things take a terrifying turn.

The sequel? Not so much with the shaky cam; instead, it gets more into traditional horror territory, with Nell Sweetzer trying to rebuild her life after surviving that horrific exorcism, but of course, that demon Abalam just won’t let her go. It might not have the same massive buzz as the first film, but if you’re into demons, possession, and psychological thrills, it’s still worth the watch. Now, if you’re wondering where you can catch these films, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Where to Watch The Last Exorcism?

If you’re ready to dive into some demon possession and spooky exorcism action, The Last Exorcism is now available for streaming on Peacock! The film, starring Patrick Fabian as Cotton Marcus, a preacher who’s long lost his faith, is a wild ride that starts with a fake exorcism for a documentary and takes a dark turn when the patient, Nell (Ashley Bell), gets possessed by a demon named Abalam. Think of it as a supernatural thrill that’s part mockumentary, part horror, and all tension. The movie did super well when it first dropped, and now you can catch it on Peacock started since March 31, 2025.

If you’re wondering about costs, you’ve got options. You can go with the ad-supported plan for $7.99 a month or skip the ads for $13.99 a month. Want to commit long-term? They’ve also got annual options, saving you some bucks, $79.99 with ads or $139.99 without. Whether you’re in it for the exorcism or the thrill of watching a mockumentary go off the rails, The Last Exorcism on Peacock has got you covered!

Where to Watch The Last Exorcism 2?

If you’re looking to catch The Last Exorcism 2, good news! It’s available to stream for free on Pluto TV. While it was once on Paramount+, it’s now hanging out on Pluto, where you can watch it without any pesky subscription fees. This sequel takes a different approach than the first movie, gone is the found-footage style.

Instead, it’s a more traditional supernatural horror flick, where we follow Nell (the same possessed woman from the first film) as she tries to move on from the terrifying events of the first movie. Of course, things don’t go smoothly. The demon Abalam is back, and he’s ready to throw a wrench into her recovery with an end-of-the-world prophecy.

Pluto TV is totally free and offers a huge selection of live channels, movies, and TV shows, so you can dive right into the creepy world of The Last Exorcism 2 without opening your wallet. No need for a subscription, just hit play and enjoy the horror!

If you’re not into streaming The Last Exorcism on Peacock or watching the second film for free on Pluto TV, you can rent or buy both movies digitally on platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and more. Rentals are around $3.99 for the first and $3.79-$3.99 for the second. To own them digitally, it’s $7.99 for the first and $14.99 for the second. For physical media lovers, Blu-rays start at $9.98 on Amazon.

