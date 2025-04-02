While there are several digital platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, Peacock maintains its place and position because of the exclusive content on the streaming giant. It is the home of the most popular NBC content as well as all the exciting reality shows and releases of Bravo.
Be it The Real Housewives franchise and its various editions or Southern Charms, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and more. Or even Watch What Happens Live, Law & Order and Suits LA, the list is never-ending and quite intriguing for watchers who want something to binge. Here’s the April 2025 schedule of Peacock including weekly episodes and other releases.
Peacock April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule
Weekly Episodes
- The Americas
- Below Deck Down Under Season 3
- Bravo’s Love Hotel Season 1
- Chicago Fire Season 13
- Chicago Med Season 10
- Chicago PD Season 12
- Dateline Season 33
- Days of Our Lives Season 60
- Denise Richards and Her Wild Things Season 1
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer Season 7
- Found Season 2
- Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward Season 3
- The Hunting Party Season 1
- La Casa de los Famosos Season 5
- La Jefa Season 1
- Law & Order Season 24
- Law & Order: SVU Season 26
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta Season 11
- Me Robaste El Corazon Season 1
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild Season 2
- Night Court Season 3
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show Season 2
- Saturday Night Live Season 50
- Snapped: Killer Couples Season 18
- Southern Charm Season 1
- Southern Charm After Show Season 1
- St. Denis Medical Season 1
- Suits LA Season 1
- Summer House Season 9
- Top Chef Season 22
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen Season 22
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish Season 2
- The Valley Season 2
- The Valley After Show Season 1
- The Voice Season 27
- Watch What Happens Live Season 22
- Wild Child Season 5
- Yes, Chef! Season 1
April 1
- Age of Adeline
- All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
- Along Came A Nanny
- American Graffiti
- At Home In Mitford
- Babe
- The Babe
- Babe: Pig In The City
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Balls of Fury
- Best Christmas Party Ever
- The Big Bang
- Big Sky River
- Birds Of Paradise
- Blue Streak
- Bruce Almighty
- Carlito’s Way
- Casino
- Caught-Up
- Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
- Christmas Bedtime Stories
- Christmas For Keeps
- Christmas Homecoming
- The Con Is On
- Creed III
- Crimetime: Freefall
- Dark Waters
- The Dilemma
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
- Draft Day
- Dreamgirls
- Entertaining Christmas
- The Exorcist
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Eye Of The Beholder
- Face / Off
- The Fighter
- Flipping For Christmas
- For a Good Time Call
- Funny People
- Gangs of New York
- The Good House
- Good Neighbors
- Grandma’s Boy
- Grease
- Half Baked
- Happy Gilmore
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- The Homesman
- Hop
- How High
- How To Train Your Dragon
- How To Train Your Dragon 2
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Interstellar
- The Italian Job
- Jawbone
- Joseph: King of Dreams
- Kicking & Screaming
- Last Night in Soho
- Legend
- Make It Happen
- Mallrats
- Mamma Mia!
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
- Moneyball
- Moving On Season 11
- My Dreams Of You
- Napa Ever After
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- No Country For Old Men
- Noah
- Nobody
- A Novel Romance
- One Summer
- The Photograph
- Prey
- The Prince of Egypt
- Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2
- Pulp Fiction
- Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- Savages
- Scarface
- School Dance
- Sea Level
- Shanghai
- Shaun The Sheep
- Shutter Island
- Sister Act
- Sisters
- Sleigh Bells Ring
- Small Town Crime
- Snow White and The Huntsman
- Soul Plane
- Sprung
- Taken
- Tarzan
- A Taste Of Love
- That Awkward Moment
- Trainspotting
- True Justice: Family Ties
- An Uncommon Grace
- The Untouchables
- Vampire Academy
- The Vatican Tapes
- Wild Oats
- You, Me, And Him
April 2
- Aftermath
- Americano
- Astro Boy
- Begin Again
- Dog Days
- Exposed
- The Great Gilly Hopkins
- The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto
- Last Chance Harvey
- Let’s Spend The Night Together
- Miral
- Misconduct
- Nowhere Boy
- The One I Love
- Pulse
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 Reunion Part 1
April 4
- Girl You Know It’s True
- Southern Charm, Season 10 Reunion
- Southern Charm After Show Season 1 Finale
April 5
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50
April 6
- Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving
April 7
- Beast
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta Season 11 Reunion
April 8
- The Hunting Party Season 1 Finale
April 9
- Above Suspicion
- Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
- Denise Richards and Her Wild Things Season 1 Finale
- Desierto
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 Reunion Part 2
- Future World
- The Great Buck Howard
- Like Minds
- Me You Madness
- MI-5: The Greater Good
- The Promotion
- The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
- Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
- Solace
- Soloman Kane
- Space Chimps
- Tender Mercies
- We Summon The Darkness
April 11
- WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle
April 12
- Saturday Night Live Season 50
April 13
- The Americas Finale
- Halloween Ends
- Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient
- The Making of the Americas
April 15
- Mother!
April 16
- Oppenheimer
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 Reunion Part 3
- The Valley Season 2
April 17
- Law & Order Organized Crime Season 5
- Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue Season 1
- Ninjago: Dragons Rising Season 3
April 18
- Skin Trade
April 19
- A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
April 20
- Journey To You
April 28
- Love Hotel Season 1
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
April 29
- Fatal Family Feuds Season 2
- Yes, Chef! Season 1
April 30
- St. Denis Medical Season 1 Finale
