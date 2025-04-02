While there are several digital platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, Peacock maintains its place and position because of the exclusive content on the streaming giant. It is the home of the most popular NBC content as well as all the exciting reality shows and releases of Bravo.

Be it The Real Housewives franchise and its various editions or Southern Charms, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and more. Or even Watch What Happens Live, Law & Order and Suits LA, the list is never-ending and quite intriguing for watchers who want something to binge. Here’s the April 2025 schedule of Peacock including weekly episodes and other releases.

Peacock April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule

Weekly Episodes

The Americas

Below Deck Down Under Season 3

Bravo’s Love Hotel Season 1

Chicago Fire Season 13

Chicago Med Season 10

Chicago PD Season 12

Dateline Season 33

Days of Our Lives Season 60

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things Season 1

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer Season 7

Found Season 2

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1

Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward Season 3

The Hunting Party Season 1

La Casa de los Famosos Season 5

La Jefa Season 1

Law & Order Season 24

Law & Order: SVU Season 26

Married To Medicine: Atlanta Season 11

Me Robaste El Corazon Season 1

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild Season 2

Night Court Season 3

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show Season 2

Saturday Night Live Season 50

Snapped: Killer Couples Season 18

Southern Charm Season 1

Southern Charm After Show Season 1

St. Denis Medical Season 1

Suits LA Season 1

Summer House Season 9

Top Chef Season 22

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen Season 22

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish Season 2

The Valley Season 2

The Valley After Show Season 1

The Voice Season 27

Watch What Happens Live Season 22

Wild Child Season 5

Yes, Chef! Season 1

April 1

Age of Adeline

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning

Eye Of The Beholder

Face / Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call

Funny People

Gangs of New York

The Good House

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Moneyball

Moving On Season 11

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

April 2

Aftermath

Americano

Astro Boy

Begin Again

Dog Days

Exposed

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Last Chance Harvey

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Miral

Misconduct

Nowhere Boy

The One I Love

Pulse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 Reunion Part 1

April 4

Girl You Know It’s True

Southern Charm, Season 10 Reunion

Southern Charm After Show Season 1 Finale

April 5

Saturday Night Live, Season 50

April 6

Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving

April 7

Beast

Married To Medicine: Atlanta Season 11 Reunion

April 8

The Hunting Party Season 1 Finale

April 9

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things Season 1 Finale

Desierto

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 Reunion Part 2

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Soloman Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

April 11

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle

April 12

Saturday Night Live Season 50

April 13

The Americas Finale

Halloween Ends

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

The Making of the Americas

April 15

Mother!

April 16

Oppenheimer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 Reunion Part 3

The Valley Season 2

April 17

Law & Order Organized Crime Season 5

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue Season 1

Ninjago: Dragons Rising Season 3

April 18

Skin Trade

April 19

A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy

April 20

Journey To You

April 28

Love Hotel Season 1

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

April 29

Fatal Family Feuds Season 2

Yes, Chef! Season 1

April 30

St. Denis Medical Season 1 Finale

