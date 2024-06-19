Jessica Alba is getting back to her action avatar with Netflix’s Trigger Warning. Featuring intense fight and hand-to-hand combat sequences, the action thriller film tells the story of a Special Forces commando, Parker.

When Parkers returns to her hometown after the sudden death of her father to take ownership of her family’s bar, she realizes the town is controlled by a violent gang and gets into a clash with them.

When will Trigger Warning be Released on Netflix?

Netflix has set the release date of Trigger Warning as Friday, June 21st, 2024. The film will have a runtime of 1 hour and 46 minutes. The trailer for the movie was launched last month, which showcases Parker reeling with the loss of her father, getting at loggerheads with a gang while sensing that her father’s death might not have been an accident. The trailer teases power-packed scenes and high-octane action, which you can watch below:

What is the Plot of Netflix’s Trigger Warning?

In Trigger Warning, Special Forces commando Parker returns home from active duty after her father’s sudden death. She inherits the family bar and reconnects with her ex-boyfriend, Sheriff Jesse, his brother Elvis, and their powerful father, Senator Swann.

As Parker investigates her father’s death, she clashes with a violent gang terrorizing the town. Drawing on her military training and support from her covert ops partner, Spider, and local dealer Mike, Parker seeks the truth and fights to restore order in Swann County, while being unsure about who she can actually trust.

Who is in the Cast of Netflix’s Trigger Warning?

Jessica Alba stars in the lead role as Parker, and executive produces the project. The actress is joined by Mark Webber as Jesse, Anthony Michael Hall as Senator Swann, Jake Weary as Elvis, Gabriel Basso as Mike, and Tone Bell as Spider. The rest of the cast includes Alejandro De Hoyos as Harry, Hari Dhillon as Mohamed, and Kaiwi Lyman as Ghost.

Trigger Warning also stars Nadiv Molcho, Peter Monro, Stephanie Jones, James Cady, Jerry G. Angelo, and David DeLao in supporting roles. The film is directed by Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya, marking her English-language feature film debut. The script is written by Josh Olson, John Brancato, and Halley Gross.

