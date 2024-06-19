Jonathan Pryce, Noami Ackie, David Tennant, And More To Join Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club

Netflix is welcoming A-list stars including David Tennant (Doctor Who), Jonathan Pyrce (The Two Popes), Noami Ackie (Blink Twice), Daniel Mays (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget), and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve) who are all set to star in Amblin and Netflix’s crime comedy movie The Thursday Murder Club. Along with them, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Celia Imrie will also be joining the cast.

The filming of the project is confirmed to begin late this month. The Thursday Murder Club is a crime comedy directed and written by Chris Columbus. Based on Richard Osman’s 2020 novel of the same name, the story centers around a group of friends in a retirement home who form a club to solve murders for fun, only to find themselves entangled in a real-life case. The club’s four members are portrayed by Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, a former spy, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, an ex-psychiatrist, Pierce Brosnan as Ron, a former union activist, and Celia Imrie as Joyce, an ex-nurse.

The movie will be produced by Jennifer Todd and Chris Columbus and executive produced by Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, and Jo Burn. It will be the latest project produced under the partnership between Netflix and Amblin, which also includes the upcoming Carry-On, starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton.

Additionally, Mays is repped by Curtis Brown Group & UTA. David Tennant is with Independent Talent Group. Jonathan Pryce is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates and Anonymous Content. Henry Lloyd-Hughes is with Accelerate and Mosaic. Naomi Ackie is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell, Range Media Partners, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office, as per the Deadline.

Reflecting on the film adaptation, Osman said on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, “There’s some great names and some more names coming as well. I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies.”

Osman is popularly known in the UK as the presenter of the BBC game show Richard Osman’s House of Games who spent years as quizmaster on daytime quiz Pointless. In the industry, he is renowned for his long association with Endemol UK, where he rose to the position of Creative Director at the Big Brother company before departing in 2020.

