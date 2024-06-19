HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 2 finally premiered on Sunday, and the viewership tally is in; however, the numbers are less than Season 1’s viewership by a considerable margin. It is the prequel to the popular series Game of Thrones, a pop culture phenomenon and one of the most discussed shows online. Scroll below for the deets.

Season 1 premiered in 2022 and was received positively by viewers. The events of that show take place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and 200 years before the events of GOT. The show has an ensemble of cast members, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy. The second season’s premiere episode saw the Greens and Blacks a little edgy, setting their strategies while Rhaenyra grieves her son Lucerys’ death.

According to Variety’s report, House of the Dragon Season 2 garnered 7.8 million viewers on Sunday, its premiere night. The data suggests it is 22% less than the first season’s 10 million viewers. As per Nielson, the drop is partially because of a decline in linear viewing. Around 1 million fewer viewers tuned in to HBO‘s cable channel compared to the Season 1 premiere.

But despite the drop, Warner Bros Discovery says the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere led Max to its biggest streaming day ever, not only in the United States but overall. Also, it was the biggest season 2 premiere that any of the streamers have achieved in Europe. For the record, Max was launched in Europe in May, and this was somehow expected.

The week before House of the Dragon season 2 premiered, Warner Bros Discovery recorded the strongest streaming engagement for the first season in over 19 months, totaling 1 million viewers. The second episode of Season 1 had the highest number of viewers, 10.2 million.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premiered on Max on June 16, and new episodes will air weekly every Sunday.

For more of the latest updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bridgerton’s Kate & Anthony Returning For Season 4? Simone Ashley Says This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News