Bridgerton's Kate & Anthony Returning for Season 4? Simone Ashley Says This!

Bridgerton’s adorable couple, Kate and Anthony Bridgerton, aka Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, aren’t prepared to say their goodbyes to the historical Netflix drama. The duo’s flawless chemistry has shined on the screen, not only in Season 2 but also in the latest season. Since the couple’s arc is pretty much completed as per Julia Quinn’s book, they are still eager to reprise their onscreen romance once again.

During a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, the 29-year-old actress asked whether she and Bailey would return to the show in Bridgerton Season 4 to showcase their romance again. When asked if Kate and Anthony would return, the Sex Education star said, “I hope so.”

She continued, “Both Johnny and I adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much, as well as their relationship and what they mean for the show. We’ll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.”

Kate and Anthony became the central couple in Bridgerton Season 2, as the entire season was based on their story arc. In Season 3, the couple made a small appearance in both parts, where they decided to travel to Kate’s hometown in India to welcome their first child. Furthermore, Anthony’s sisters Eloise and Francesca headed away from London to explore their journeys, but it is still unknown which sibling will take the main stage in Season 4.

As Julia Quinn’s novel suggests, each Bridgerton season is bequeathed to a different Bridgerton family and their journey to love. Talking about Benedict’s character in Bridgerton, Luke Thompson revealed on The View that “one of the best things about a TV job is you get to really explore a character long-form like that and fill him in slowly. So as long as I keep getting to do that. It would be great to dive in at one point, but we’ll have to wait and see!” When asked if his character would take centre stage in the next season, he answered, “I don’t know.”

While Bridgerton Season 3 is centred around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love arc, fans must wait at least for the trailer to drop to see who’s next in line.

To watch all the love stories of Bridgerton’s siblings, stream Bridgerton Seasons 1–3 on Netflix.

