Did You Know? These Co-Stars Of Netflix’s Bridgerton Are Dating In Real Life

Netflix’s immensely popular period drama Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s book series, has given us some of the most unforgettable love stories. The show revolves around the social season of Regency-era London, where young men and women must find suitable partners. But did you know a few Bridgerton co-stars are dating IRL?

Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains

The first rumored couple is Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and the character of Phillipa Feathrington, portrayed by Harriet Cains. The speculation gained traction when the two were spotted together at Vanity Fair’s Rising Stars party in January 2024, with Luke even planting a kiss on Harriet’s cheek. The latter further fueled the rumors by sharing a picture from the event on her official Instagram account.

Neither Luke nor Harriet has confirmed or denied the rumors. However, if you scroll through Harriet’s IG account, the first picture she posted was that of Luke, with the caption, “My favourite Luke soz.”

Sam Philips and Bessie Carter

The second speculated pair from Bridgerton is Penelope Feathrington’s almost-husband Lord Debling, Sam Philips, and her other sister, Prudence Feathrington, aka Bessie Carter. The couple has kept their mum regarding their alleged relationship. However, Sam and Bessie, too, have posted pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, Sam also posed with Bessie’s mother, Imelda Staunton, who is famous for playing ‘Dolores Umbridge’ in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix film.

Claudia Jessie dating Bridgerton’s casting director

Eloise Bridgerton aka Claudia Jessie has been dating the show’s casting director Cole Edwards since the beginning of the series. The couple has kept their relationship away from the media glares for the longest. However, in an interview with The Guardian, Claudia said, “I got a job and a fella on the same day, it was a great day for me, wasn’t it?” when she was asked about bagging her role as Eloise in Bridgerton.

Luke Newton dating Nicola Coughlan?

The on-screen sizzling chemistry between Bridgerton Season 3’s lead couple, Colin and Penelope, aka Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, led many to think that they might be dating in real life. Their affection towards each other during the press tour further fuelled the rumors. However, Nicola has confirmed that she is just friends with Luke. While speaking to Extra, the actress said, “We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

