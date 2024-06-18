One of the most awaited shows of the year, House of the Dragon Season 2, has finally premiered on HBO and Max. As the dragons roar and the Targaryen family gears up for a bloody civil war, viewers will be hooked to the screens to catch all the action.

The new season will pick up after the horrific events of the previous season’s finale, which sowed the seeds for the Dance of the Dragons. Excited about the show? Here is when you can watch every House of the Dragon Season 2 episode.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Number of Episodes

Fans might be slightly disappointed that House of the Dragon Season 2 has fewer episodes than the debut season. While the first instalment featured 10 episodes, the second one will have only eight. This is contrary to George R. R. Martin’s earlier statement, which revealed that each season of the fantasy series will have 10 episodes.

“I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours to tell our tale every season. I hope that will continue to be true. It will take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish,” Martin said after the show’s renewal in October 2022.

However, it looks like the show’s creators had a change of plans and decided to go with an eight-episode season. Ryan Condal, the sole showrunner of the series after Miguel Sapochnik’s departure, suggested a shorter season. The decision was reportedly made to improve the pacing and narrative structure in the new season.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Schedule

After the season premiere on June 16th, House of the Dragon Season 2 will release one episode every Sunday until its finale on August 5th. All episodes will air on HBO and Max at 9 pm PT / 6 pm ET. Check out the complete release schedule below:

Episode 1: A Son for a Son: June 16th

Episode 2:June 23rd

Episode 3: June 30th

Episode 4: July 7th

Episode 5: July 14th

Episode 6: July 21st

Episode 7: July 28th

Episode 8: Season Finale: August 4th

House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, and Phia Saban in main roles.

