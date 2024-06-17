Deadpool & Wolverine China Release Date: Ryan Reynolds Edgy Third Film Gets Cleared With Minor Cuts

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year 2024. The Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman buddy bonanza is just a month away from its release and has already raked in millions in pre-booking. At the same time, Deadpool & Wolverine’s release dates in major parts of the world have been out for a while. There was uncertainty about whether or not the movie would be released in China. The doubt comes in after the first Deadpool movie was banned and never released. The second one was revamped to a PG-13 version. Everything we know about Deadpool & Wolverine’s China release.

China’s Film Bureau has greenlit a July 26 release for Disney/Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the year’s most eagerly awaited movies worldwide. Marvel’s Weibo account revealed the release date this morning, Beijing time, and Disney has confirmed it. This marks the first simultaneous release of the Merc with a Mouth in China and the U.S. (Check out the new poster below.)

The original Deadpool never made it to Chinese theaters, while Deadpool 2, rebranded as Once Upon a Deadpool with new scenes to ensure a PG-13 rating, was released in early 2019, several months after its global debut. At current rates, this version grossed approximately $40 million in China.

Disney/Marvel has not detailed specific edits, but it’s understood that cuts to the Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool & Wolverine are minimal. Addressing only issues of violence, blood, gore, and language.

Reports indicate that these minor cuts do not affect the narrative integrity, and unlike Once Upon a Deadpool, the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman film stays true to the original Deadpool essence.

Despite the hype, Hollywood films have recently struggled at the Chinese box office. The top-performing studio movie of 2024 so far is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, grossing $132.2M. Following it is Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4, at $51.6M, currently the second highest-grossing Hollywood film in China this year.

Five of the last six Marvel films, including Deadpool and Wolverine, have been released in China: The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Of these, Guardians 3 was the highest earner at $87M.

Jackman’s last appearance as Wolverine in Logan grossed just over $100M in China in 2017. Last Friday, Deadpool & Wolverine hit six-week domestic tracking with an impressive opening projection of $200M-$239M. The international release kicks off on July 24.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be Released Worldwide on July 26, 2024. The MCU flick stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in lead roles and is expected to be jam-packed with cameos.

